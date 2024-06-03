Best of Korean hair care hacks to try everyday
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 03, 2024
Always wash your hair with luke warm water as it suits the scalps best.
Don't forget to use a conditioner after shampooing to control frizz.
Try to leave your hair after washing them, do not juse comb.
Serums can be used to grow hair effectively.
Get yourself massaged as this will improve the blood circulation.
Opt for oiling at least once a week to make your roots strong.
Don't use to much of electric appliances as they are harmful products.
Sometimes setting sprays are also beneficial to get rid of the frizz.
Thanks For Reading!
