Best of Korean hair care hacks to try everyday

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Always wash your hair with luke warm water as it suits the scalps best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't forget to use a conditioner after shampooing to control frizz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try to leave your hair after washing them, do not juse comb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serums can be used to grow hair effectively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Get yourself massaged as this will improve the blood circulation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opt for oiling at least once a week to make your roots strong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't use to much of electric appliances as they are harmful products.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sometimes setting sprays are also beneficial to get rid of the frizz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: All time favourite Korean skincare routine for adults

 

 Find Out More