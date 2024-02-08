Best tips to boost your confidence from the most influential female celebs around the world
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
For Queen Beyoncé, having confidence is all about making the difficult seem easy.
J-Lo thinks it's critical for people to be authentic when it comes to confidence.
Emma Stone, an actress, believes that it's crucial to let go of conventional beauty standards and perfection. She believes that the epitome of beauty is someone who isn't scared to be who she is.
Michelle Obama gave a speech in 2012 about making decisions with confidence. For her, it's important to stand back and resist the need to let her initial response be the final one.
Hillary Clinton said to a group of NYU students in 2014 that Eleanor Roosevelt's advice to women in public life was to "grow skin like a rhinoceros."
For Meghan Markle, having confidence is all about making the decision to "find your identity independent of it, or continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding."
Being upfront about how she maintains her confidence, Rihanna said, "Pretend. Either that or weep myself to sleep, really. Who would like to carry that out?"
Although she has previously struggled with body confidence, Taylor Swift stated in 2019 that developing body confidence takes time. Thus, exercise patience.
