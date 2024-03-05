Beyond the gym, check out the unexpected fitness hacks of Bollywood celebrities

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Pilates has become one of the favourite fitness activities of many Bollywood celebs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Combining yoga with resistance training is perfect for many female celebs trying to maintain a toned body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt gives a fun twist while trying to stay fit which is by swimming.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swimming is an amazing activity that engages almost every muscle in your body making up for an amazing workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mira Kapoor is another celeb who follows an unconventional fitness technique, that being Rock Climbing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma’s dedication towards Yoga is known by all her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, the secret behind Disha Patani’s toned body is martial arts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Martial arts include various combat practices which are perfect for burning a lot of calories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A lot of actors also like to take part in extreme sports like surfing to stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Including a good nutrition plan in your workout is also equally important.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood directors who deserve more love and recognition

 

 Find Out More