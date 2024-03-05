Beyond the gym, check out the unexpected fitness hacks of Bollywood celebrities
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Pilates has become one of the favourite fitness activities of many Bollywood celebs.
Combining yoga with resistance training is perfect for many female celebs trying to maintain a toned body.
Alia Bhatt gives a fun twist while trying to stay fit which is by swimming.
Swimming is an amazing activity that engages almost every muscle in your body making up for an amazing workout.
Mira Kapoor is another celeb who follows an unconventional fitness technique, that being Rock Climbing.
Anushka Sharma’s dedication towards Yoga is known by all her fans.
Meanwhile, the secret behind Disha Patani’s toned body is martial arts.
Martial arts include various combat practices which are perfect for burning a lot of calories.
A lot of actors also like to take part in extreme sports like surfing to stay fit.
Including a good nutrition plan in your workout is also equally important.
