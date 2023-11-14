Bhai Dooj 2023: Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif inspired ethnic looks apt for the festival
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Katrina looks absolutely gorgeous in this Black Saree with net pallu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to go a little over, you can try this white lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This red Lehenga with embroidery patterns on the dupatta looks amazing on her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This blue floral lehenga is just perfect for the occasion as it doesn’t look too casual nor too stylish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The white Saree with net pallu is a work of art in itself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If pink is your favourite colour then this is definitely for you to try.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This red and black gown is special on its own.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The way she styles this Golden lehenga makes it look like a luxury of some sort.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This blend of casual and ethnic wear is definitely something not everyone can pull off.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And, if you really want to go over the top on the occasion you can try her pre-wedding outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Salman Khan movies to watch on OTT before watching Tiger 3
Find Out More