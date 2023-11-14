Bhai Dooj 2023: Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif inspired ethnic looks apt for the festival

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Katrina looks absolutely gorgeous in this Black Saree with net pallu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you want to go a little over, you can try this white lehenga.

This red Lehenga with embroidery patterns on the dupatta looks amazing on her.

This blue floral lehenga is just perfect for the occasion as it doesn’t look too casual nor too stylish.

The white Saree with net pallu is a work of art in itself.

If pink is your favourite colour then this is definitely for you to try.

This red and black gown is special on its own.

The way she styles this Golden lehenga makes it look like a luxury of some sort.

This blend of casual and ethnic wear is definitely something not everyone can pull off.

And, if you really want to go over the top on the occasion you can try her pre-wedding outfit.

