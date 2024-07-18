Bhumi Pednekar's educational qualifications, net worth and more

Jul 18, 2024

Education: Studied acting at Whistling Woods International; attended Arya Vidya Mandir in Mumbai.

Qualifications: Worked at Yash Raj Films as an assistant casting director, gaining expertise in the business.

Estimated net worth as of now could be around $3 million.

Relationships: She doesn't confirm any public romances and keeps her private life secret.

Controversy: Differing opinions were voiced regarding how societal issues were portrayed in "Pati Patni Aur Woh."

2015 saw the release of "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," which brought home the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her.

Transformation: She put on weight for her big screen debut before embarking on a dramatic weight loss journey.

Notable Roles: Acclaimed for roles in "Bala," "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan," and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha."

