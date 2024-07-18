Bhumi Pednekar's educational qualifications, net worth and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2024
Education: Studied acting at Whistling Woods International; attended Arya Vidya Mandir in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Qualifications: Worked at Yash Raj Films as an assistant casting director, gaining expertise in the business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Estimated net worth as of now could be around $3 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Relationships: She doesn't confirm any public romances and keeps her private life secret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Controversy: Differing opinions were voiced regarding how societal issues were portrayed in "Pati Patni Aur Woh."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2015 saw the release of "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," which brought home the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Transformation: She put on weight for her big screen debut before embarking on a dramatic weight loss journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Notable Roles: Acclaimed for roles in "Bala," "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan," and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi's Top 8 films on OTT you must watch
Find Out More