Bhumi Pednekar's TOP 10 saree looks are impressive

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in bronze saree.

Blue saree with contrasting blouse compliments her look.

Shimmery saree adds charm to her look.

White shimmery saree is enough to exude elegance.

Multicolor saree looks just so pretty.

White saree with golden embroidery looks stylish.

White pleated saree give her a royal touch.

Bhumi exudes grace in golden saree.

Floral patterned saree is simply stunning.

Bhumi effortlessly stuns in blush pink saree.

