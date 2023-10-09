Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli sets hearts on fire in an orange bikini

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to share her hot pictures in an orange bikini.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Hotness Alert!

Nikki Tamboli has set the internet on fire as she shared some hot bikini pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ohh so sexy!

Nikki looked super sexy and stylish in this orange bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The perfect look!

Nikki has got those perfect curves and hence we have a perfect bikini look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam girl!

Nikki sets the hearts on fire with this glamourous avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty

Along with her sexy looks, her pretty smile has our heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bikini girl!

Nikki often keeps sharing pictures in bikini looks. She makes everyone fall in love with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Nikki looks drop dead gorgeous in these hot bikinis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who's that girl!

Wow! This black outfit looks so sexy on Nikki. She carries these hot looks so well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crazy kiya re...

Nikki is surely making everyone go crazy with her hot looks on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

She is definitely the diva and we cannot take our eyes of this stunning girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif and more Indian stars who played Pakistani in films

 

 Find Out More