Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande misunderstood? Her zodiac sign is to blame?
Shivani Pawaskar
Ankita Lokhande is facing difficulty in adjusting inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She is highly emotional and has been feeling lonely.
Wondering why Ankita has been so emotional in Bigg Boss 17? Keep going...
Ankita Lokhande is a Sagittarius. And it is one of the most misunderstood zodiac signs ever.
Sagittarians tend to keep everyone at arm's length because of their distrust factor. They tend to feel that they don't fit in with anyone.
Sagittarians often feel that they are alone in social situations and desperately crave company. Such is the case with Ankita too.
Their optimism often lands them in trouble and hurtful situations as they are easily misled by others.
Whenever a relationship or a situation goes wrong, they find it hard to accept that it could be their fault and start blaming others.
Ankita Lokhande's mood swings have been the talk of the town and as are her outbursts. That's because they are easily triggered and something by nothing at all. They have a hard time controlling these outbursts.
Ankita Lokhande is friendly with everyone inside the house. But often, their friendliness is misconstrued as flirtations.
The worst traits in Sagittarius are that they are highly impatient, flighty and stubborn. They also are picky and lack focus. Sometimes, they even get overly serious about things.
Ankita Lokhande loves travelling. And Sagittarius are adventurous souls. Not just them but even their minds wander far and wide.
They also have a tendency to go overboard with things.
Ankita Lokhande has everything in her to be a winner. She is popular, entertaining, gorgeous and charming. But scheming? Let's find out as the weeks roll in...
