Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner: Sana Makbul's educational qualifications, net worth and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 03, 2024
Education: Sana Makbul graduated from National College in Mumbai with a degree in advertising.
Net Worth: Her acting and modeling careers have contributed to her projected $1 million net worth.
Bigg Boss OTT 3: She gained a lot of notoriety and support from her fans after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Early Career: Before turning to acting, Sana began her career as a model and competed in beauty pageants.
TV Debut: In 2011, she made her on-screen debut in the series "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?"
Film Debut: In 2017, Sana made her screen debut in the Tamil film "Rangoon".
Relationships: Sana Makbul does not disclose her relationships because she likes to keep her personal life private.
Facts: She frequently posts exercise videos on her social media accounts and is well-known for her fitness regimen.
