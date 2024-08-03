Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner: Sana Makbul's educational qualifications, net worth and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2024

Education: Sana Makbul graduated from National College in Mumbai with a degree in advertising.

Net Worth: Her acting and modeling careers have contributed to her projected $1 million net worth.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: She gained a lot of notoriety and support from her fans after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Early Career: Before turning to acting, Sana began her career as a model and competed in beauty pageants.

TV Debut: In 2011, she made her on-screen debut in the series "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?"

Film Debut: In 2017, Sana made her screen debut in the Tamil film "Rangoon".

Relationships: Sana Makbul does not disclose her relationships because she likes to keep her personal life private.

Facts: She frequently posts exercise videos on her social media accounts and is well-known for her fitness regimen.

