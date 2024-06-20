Bigg Boss OTT host Anil Kapoor and his luxurious lifestyle
The reality show Bigg Boss, which is modeled on the Dutch reality show Big Brother, has a digital spin-off called Bigg Boss OTT.
Let's examine the stunning wealth and opulent lifestyle of Anil Kapoor, the recently appointed host.
One of the most affluent neighborhoods in Mumbai, Juhu, is home to Anil Kapoor's opulent multi-story villa. It has been reported that Kapoor paid approximately Rs 30 crore for the house back in 2000.
In addition to the three-story home in Mumbai, he also possesses properties all over the world, including an apartment in Dubai, a property in Southern California, and an apartment in Central London.
He has a number of vehicles, including a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Mercedes-Maybach, a Range Rover Sport, an Audi A8 L, and a BMW 5-Series.
According to a rumor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 presenter Anil Kapoor, who takes over for Salman Khan, would make almost Rs 2 crore per episode.
In addition, he receives a substantial income from brand endorsement agreements.
Based on data that is accessible to the public, Anil Kapoor's estimated net worth is Rs 134 crore.
