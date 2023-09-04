Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Host Nagarjuna's Most Stylish Looks

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 host Nagarjuna continues to inspire many with his effortlessly cool looks.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Looks Dapper

Nagarjuna clearly knows how to dress down while filming Bigg Boss Telegu.

Comfort Comes First

He looks comfortable yet stylish in a kurta-pyjama set.

Unmissable

The actor teams a blue kurta with ivory pants in this shot.

A True Star

Another unforgettable look sported by the star.

Makes Heads Turn

The actor dons a checkered shirt and pairs it with denims.

Unmatched Charisma

Nagarjuna’s charismatic looks and an infectious grin are unmissable.

The Cool Look

Nagarjuna looks effortlessly cool as he pairs a colour-blocked shirt with denims.

The Unforgettable Looks

The star wins hearts as he poses in a white kurta-pyjama set and accessorizes the look with a chain and a watch.

All About Comfort

Nagarjuna made heads turn when he posed in this comfy outfit.

Stay Tough

The actor sports the tough guy look in a black t-shirt paired with pants.

