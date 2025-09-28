Birthday Special! 5 Times Sunny Kaushal Aced Traditional Looks
Gurnoor Sahni
| Sep 28, 2025
Sunny Kaushal surely knows how to ace traditional fashion. From stylish kurtas to elegant sherwanis
A black kurta with golden borders, paired with black pants, mojaris, and a simple neck chain— classy and sharp.
Sunny stuns in a black kurta with white embroidery all over. Simple trousers let the design do the talking.
He adds color with pink and green floral embroidery on a black kurta, styled with pathani pants and brown mojaris.
Sunny looks regal in an embellished ivory sherwani with cream pants and a subtle ring. Perfect for shaadi season.
A black kurta with pink and orange embroidery, teamed with flared pants, silver rings, and a bracelet- modern and festive.
When it comes to traditional wear, Sunny Kaushal keeps it stylish yet simple. Men, take notes for your next festive look!
