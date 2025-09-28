Birthday Special! 5 Times Sunny Kaushal Aced Traditional Looks

Gurnoor Sahni Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2025

Sunny Kaushal surely knows how to ace traditional fashion. From stylish kurtas to elegant sherwanis

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A black kurta with golden borders, paired with black pants, mojaris, and a simple neck chain— classy and sharp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny stuns in a black kurta with white embroidery all over. Simple trousers let the design do the talking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He adds color with pink and green floral embroidery on a black kurta, styled with pathani pants and brown mojaris.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny looks regal in an embellished ivory sherwani with cream pants and a subtle ring. Perfect for shaadi season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A black kurta with pink and orange embroidery, teamed with flared pants, silver rings, and a bracelet- modern and festive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When it comes to traditional wear, Sunny Kaushal keeps it stylish yet simple. Men, take notes for your next festive look!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tripti Dimri shared BTS from Dhadak 2 which is on netflix now.

 

 Find Out More