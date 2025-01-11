Biswa Kalyan Rath to Vipul Goyal: Did you know these stand-up comics are IIT graduates?
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 11, 2025
Did you know stand-up comedian Biswas Kalyan Rath is an IIT alumnus? He graduated in Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur in 2012.
Before becoming a full-time comedian, he worked at a mobile security start-up.
Vipul Goyal, known for Humorously Yours, studied electrical engineering at IIT Bombay.
He worked as retail analyst at Adventity Inc before taking up comedy as full-time career. He reportedly got bored in six months and quit his job.
Piyush Sharma studied Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay. Since 2016, he has been active as a stand-up comedian.
He is best known for his anecdotal and observational comedy.
Madhur Virli has reportedly studied at IIT, Delhi. Since 2021, he has been active in comedy scene.
He has a great fan following of 204K on Instagram and known for his Kaam Challa show.
Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate from IIT Delhi. He worked with many start-ups and global organisations before taking up comedy.
Amit Tandon is loved by his fans as he does comedy using day-to-day life events that are so relatable.
