Biswa Kalyan Rath to Vipul Goyal: Did you know these stand-up comics are IIT graduates?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2025

Did you know stand-up comedian Biswas Kalyan Rath is an IIT alumnus? He graduated in Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur in 2012.

Before becoming a full-time comedian, he worked at a mobile security start-up.

Vipul Goyal, known for Humorously Yours, studied electrical engineering at IIT Bombay.

He worked as retail analyst at Adventity Inc before taking up comedy as full-time career. He reportedly got bored in six months and quit his job.

Piyush Sharma studied Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay. Since 2016, he has been active as a stand-up comedian.

He is best known for his anecdotal and observational comedy.

Madhur Virli has reportedly studied at IIT, Delhi. Since 2021, he has been active in comedy scene.

He has a great fan following of 204K on Instagram and known for his Kaam Challa show.

Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate from IIT Delhi. He worked with many start-ups and global organisations before taking up comedy.

Amit Tandon is loved by his fans as he does comedy using day-to-day life events that are so relatable.

