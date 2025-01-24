Blouse Designs Worn By Pataal Lok Actress Tillotama Shome!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2025

Pataal Lok actress Tillotama Shome stuns the world with her fabulous blouse designs that captivate people with ultimate elegance and grace.

BAGGY BLOUSE: This type of look exudes a flowy vibe that makes the look captivating and catchy.

SHIRT BLOUSE: A black collared blouse paired with a white patterned saree, exuding timeless simplicity.

U-NECK BLOUSE: A multi-colored saree paired with a navy U-neck blouse that spreads grace all over the room.

ORGANZA SAREE: Red organza saree poured with a contrasting red strapped blouse that radiates charm.

V-NECK BLOUSE: A white satin saree paired with a deep v-neck blouse with captivating pearl details.

COLLAR BLOUSE: Collared blouse that allures people with a muddy brown saree that enchants sophisticated glamour.

CORSET BLOUSE: An earthy printed saree with a brown corset blouse radiating a contemporary grace.

BOW BLOUSE: A white patterned saree paired with a bow blouse at the back gives a minimalist look.

MID-SLEEVE BLOUSE: A plain green saree styled with a shiny multicolored golden blouse that exudes elegance and a minimalist vibe.

Stay tuned for more such blouse design ideas that upgrade your wardrobe!

