Blouse Designs Worn By Pataal Lok Actress Tillotama Shome!
Blouse designs, worn by Pataal Lok actress Tillotama Shome!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 24, 2025
Blouse designs, worn by Pataal Lok actress Tillotama Shome!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pataal Lok actress Tillotama Shome stuns the world with her fabulous blouse designs that captivate people with ultimate elegance and grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
BAGGY BLOUSE: This type of look exudes a flowy vibe that makes the look captivating and catchy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SHIRT BLOUSE: A black collared blouse paired with a white patterned saree, exuding timeless simplicity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U-NECK BLOUSE: A multi-colored saree paired with a navy U-neck blouse that spreads grace all over the room.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ORGANZA SAREE: Red organza saree poured with a contrasting red strapped blouse that radiates charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
V-NECK BLOUSE: A white satin saree paired with a deep v-neck blouse with captivating pearl details.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
COLLAR BLOUSE: Collared blouse that allures people with a muddy brown saree that enchants sophisticated glamour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CORSET BLOUSE: An earthy printed saree with a brown corset blouse radiating a contemporary grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
BOW BLOUSE: A white patterned saree paired with a bow blouse at the back gives a minimalist look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MID-SLEEVE BLOUSE: A plain green saree styled with a shiny multicolored golden blouse that exudes elegance and a minimalist vibe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stay tuned for more such blouse design ideas that upgrade your wardrobe!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celeb-Inspired Saree & Makeup Looks You Must Try!
Find Out More