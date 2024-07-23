Bollywood actors who got overnight success after years of hardwork

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

Renowned for his parts in "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Sacred Games," Nawazuddin Siddiqui's big break came after years of menial jobs and hardships.

Manoj Bajpayee: After an extended fight in Bollywood, he rose to popularity with "Satya" and then "The Family Man."

Rajkummar Rao: After several years of supporting roles, he became well-known for "Kai Po Che!" and "Shahid."

With roles in movies like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Life of Pi," Irrfan Khan who had a lengthy career in Indian cinema and television became internationally recognized.

After several years in the business, Pankaj Tripathi gained widespread recognition for his roles in "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Mirzapur."

With "Pink" and "Naam Shabana," Taapsee Pannu gained stardom after years of involvement in Bollywood and South Indian films.

Ayushmann Khurrana - After a lengthy career in television and reality shows, he became well-known with "Vicky Donor."

Chhaya Kadam: After many years of appearing in Marathi theater and movies, she became well-known for her parts in Madgaon Express and Laapata Ladies.

