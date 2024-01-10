Bollywood actors who may get married after crossing the 'marriageable age'
Vridhi Soodhan
Dino Morea is an actor, model, and businessman who has experienced a good number of relationships, none of which resulted in marriage.
Rahul Khanna is the actor who can make any woman, regardless of age, fall in love with him.
Well-known for creating blockbuster hits, Tabu is an actress whose marriage we have all been eagerly awaiting.
One sentence at a time, the biggest figure in television, Ekta Kapoor, is shattering prejudices.
Although he has a sizable fan base as well, Akshaye Khanna has made it clear that he has no desire in getting married.
Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol's younger sister, continued to make headlines more for her relationships with Uday Chopra and Armaan Kohli than for her movies.
It's only fair that Salman Khan's marriage rumors and speculations have always made news! Khan, one of the most eligible bachelors in the nation right now, has no intention of getting married so soon.
Though he may have designed wedding gowns for numerous Bollywood celebrities, Manish hasn't yet found the ideal fit for himself!
Ameesha Patel is still single. She got all the bachelors weak in the knees when she made her debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.
Karan Johar, the man whose love stories are literally ruling the business, has some different beliefs about real-life love.
