Bollywood celebrity secret diets to follow in New Year 2024 for a healthy start
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Malaika Arora makes sure to have a glass of warm lemon-honey water every morning.
She chooses one or more of the following for breakfast: multigrain toast with egg whites, idli, upma, or fresh fruits.
For Kareena, khichdi is her comfort food, and rice is a necessity that she never skips.
She incorporates raagi and millets into her diet as well.
Hrithik Roshan includes egg whites, chicken and fish in his diet.
Virat Kohli is a foodie and he maintains his diet by having omelet, salmon, cheese, papaya etc.
Varun usually has oatmeal or whole grain wheat sandwiches for breakfast.
Shilpa Shetty typically eats a simple, early dinner of roti, vegetable curry, and a thin soup.
Katrina is a fitness enthusiast who supposedly eats a macrobiotic diet. She stays away from carbohydrates and separates her meals by two hours.
