Bollywood-Inspired Hairstyles For V-neck Blouses!

Here are some chic hairstyle that you can try to upgrade your look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2025

Here are some stunning hairstyles to pair with v-neck blouses to elevate your ethnic look!

Sleek bun exudes gorgeous grace, with golden work deep neck blouse.

Curly half-up hairstyle adorned with a purple gajra, looking glamorous.

The beachy flowy waves hairstyle accessorizes the yellow mid-sleeve blouse.

Messy ponytail radiates alluring charm, with ethereal vibes.

Curly bun with blush pink striped blouse radiating elegant grace.

Puffed up, half tied with loose waves evokes flawless glamour.

Slight waves exudes simplicity paired with a long long-sleeved white blouse.

The messy bun evokes authentic yet modern charm, making the look captivating.

Sleek braided hairstyle charmed with a red rose, making the look intriguing.

Half-up hairstyle adorned with white gajra and rose pink sleeveless blouse.

