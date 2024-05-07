Bollywood inspired red saree collection for newly wed brides

Vridhi Soodhan | May 07, 2024

Deepika Padukone is a style statement and never fails to charm us.

Anushka Sharma wore this heavy red saree in one of her receptions.

Take inspiration from Yami and go for a simple, light saree, it will be even better if it is of your mom.

Niti Taylor looks adorable as a new bride in a red saree. Don't forget, Polka dots are never out of fashion.

Dia Mirza with heavy golden jewellery is looking mesmerizing. You can also take ideas for your hairdo from Dia's looks.

Floral print, dark red colour and gold jewellery that's what makes a newly wedded bride more beautiful.

Keeping it all red, from lipstick to bindi, you can match your saree with your favourite accessories.

Just like Katrina, you can also try a net saree with mixed colour blouse.

