Bollywood inspired red saree collection for newly wed brides
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Deepika Padukone is a style statement and never fails to charm us.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma wore this heavy red saree in one of her receptions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Take inspiration from Yami and go for a simple, light saree, it will be even better if it is of your mom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Niti Taylor looks adorable as a new bride in a red saree. Don't forget, Polka dots are never out of fashion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza with heavy golden jewellery is looking mesmerizing. You can also take ideas for your hairdo from Dia's looks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Floral print, dark red colour and gold jewellery that's what makes a newly wedded bride more beautiful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Keeping it all red, from lipstick to bindi, you can match your saree with your favourite accessories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Katrina, you can also try a net saree with mixed colour blouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ajay Devgn to Rajkummar Rao: Top 5 best actor performances of 2024 so far
Find Out More