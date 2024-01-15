Bollywood stars' favourite Maldives resorts and their cost
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
When people wanted to escape the ordinary and enjoy the sea chill during the pandemic, the Maldives immediately secured a place as the most popular resort.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous water villas in the Maldives where the Bollywood stars are staying have been taking over our social media feeds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff was spotted fleeing to the Inter Continental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, a slice of paradise. It costs ₹78,000 per night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The W Maldives hosted Tara Sutaria's 25th birthday celebration. 78,000 rupees is the per night cost.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, our favorite Tapsee Pannu seriously encouraged our wanderlust. The fee per night is 70,000 rupees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood celebrities that have been sighted on vacation in Soneva Fushi include Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and Saif and Kareena. It costs ₹99,00 per night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal spent her honeymoon at the Conrad Maldives' Rangali Island, which has an opulent beach. The fee per night is 70,000 rupees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beautiful photos from Cheval Blanc Randheli were posted by Alia, and a night's stay there costs 270,000 rupees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat season 3, 12th Fail and more Hindi web series and movies based in rural India on OTT
Find Out More