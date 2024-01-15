Bollywood stars' favourite Maldives resorts and their cost

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

When people wanted to escape the ordinary and enjoy the sea chill during the pandemic, the Maldives immediately secured a place as the most popular resort.

The gorgeous water villas in the Maldives where the Bollywood stars are staying have been taking over our social media feeds.

Tiger Shroff was spotted fleeing to the Inter Continental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, a slice of paradise. It costs ₹78,000 per night.

The W Maldives hosted Tara Sutaria's 25th birthday celebration. 78,000 rupees is the per night cost.

From the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, our favorite Tapsee Pannu seriously encouraged our wanderlust. The fee per night is 70,000 rupees.

Bollywood celebrities that have been sighted on vacation in Soneva Fushi include Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and Saif and Kareena. It costs ₹99,00 per night.

Kajal Aggarwal spent her honeymoon at the Conrad Maldives' Rangali Island, which has an opulent beach. The fee per night is 70,000 rupees.

Beautiful photos from Cheval Blanc Randheli were posted by Alia, and a night's stay there costs 270,000 rupees.

