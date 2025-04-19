8 Mahira Khan Looks You Must Recreate This Summer
Apr 19, 2025
Here are 8 Mahira Khan Outfits you should recreate this summer
To recreate Mahira Khan’s elegant look just take a white kurta, pair it with an off-white dupatta featuring mirror work.
Use a white kurta featuring handcrafted floral print and a multi-coloured dupatta with interesting borders
This soft and traditional look can be recreated with a pink floral saree and light makeup
Pair a crimson red blouse with a striking yellow saree and some green bangles
Recreate this outfit by using a black georgette saree with a satin blouse, add a metallic choker to elevate the look
Go semi western with this look by draping a floral dupatta on your head, paired with an embellished kurta
Pair a black kurta featuring white and purple embroidery and minimal embellishments to recreate this look
This regal look can be recreated with a cerulean kurta, complemented with light make up and heavy earrings
