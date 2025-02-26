Most romantic BTS quotes on love and relationships that will melt your heart

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

BTS has broken numerous records and has won numerous awards in the field of music. Here is a list of quotes that will melt your heart.

“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.” - BTS RM

“Even if you’re not perfect, you’re a limited edition.” - BTS RM

“Purple is the last colour of the rainbow colours. So it means I will trust and love you for a long time.” - BTS V

“I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all.” - BTS V

“Even when this rain stops, when clouds go away, I stand here, just the same.” - J-Hope

“Trust is like a paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again.” - J-Hope

“Not so perfect, but so beautiful” - Jin

“Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that.” - Jin

“Don’t lose the people beside you because of your mistakes and wrongs. And live your life to the fullest.” - Jungkook

“To the world, you may be one person. But to one person, you may be the world.” - Jungkook

“Every moment is memorable to me.” - Suga

“I want my music to become that light for those in the dark. I want them to heal from it and find the courage to step forward again.” - Suga

“Once your heart is moved, it will develop into something better and positive.” - Jimin

“Know that the pain will pass. And when it does you will be stronger.” - Jimin

