Most romantic BTS quotes on love and relationships that will melt your heart
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 26, 2025
BTS has broken numerous records and has won numerous awards in the field of music. Here is a list of quotes that will melt your heart.
“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.” - BTS RM
“Even if you’re not perfect, you’re a limited edition.” - BTS RM
“Purple is the last colour of the rainbow colours. So it means I will trust and love you for a long time.” - BTS V
“I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all.” - BTS V
“Even when this rain stops, when clouds go away, I stand here, just the same.” - J-Hope
“Trust is like a paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again.” - J-Hope
“Not so perfect, but so beautiful” - Jin
“Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that.” - Jin
“Don’t lose the people beside you because of your mistakes and wrongs. And live your life to the fullest.” - Jungkook
“To the world, you may be one person. But to one person, you may be the world.” - Jungkook
“Every moment is memorable to me.” - Suga
“I want my music to become that light for those in the dark. I want them to heal from it and find the courage to step forward again.” - Suga
“Once your heart is moved, it will develop into something better and positive.” - Jimin
“Know that the pain will pass. And when it does you will be stronger.” - Jimin
