Bugatti Centodieci to Gulfstream G650, TOP 10 expensive things owned by Cristiano Ronaldo
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 10, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time owns some of the expensive things from houses to cars that reflects his status.

Bollywoodlife.com
The Bugatti Centodieci, the car which is valued at a staggering $9 million and is considered the crown jewel of Ronaldo's car collection.

Bollywoodlife.com
The Gulfstream G650 private jet, valued at about $65 million. and lets him travel in style and comfort.

Bollywoodlife.com
A $18.5 million penthouse in New York City’s Trump Tower which offers a breathtaking view of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.

Bollywoodlife.com
He has a lifetime deal with Nike and Ronaldo's CR7 brand is already worth more than 100 million euros.

Bollywoodlife.com
Azimut Grande 27 Metri yacht, valued at approximately $8 million. This luxurious vessel features spacious decks, a jacuzzi, modern kitchen, and lavish cabins.

Bollywoodlife.com
Ronaldo has a thing for luxury watches and is seen wearing a diamond-encrusted watch from the house of Franck Muller which is worth £1.2million.

Bollywoodlife.com
His mansion in Turin, Italy which cost around $7 million which is filled with luxurious amenities.

Bollywoodlife.com
A private island in the Mediterranean which is valued around $5 million, which serves as a private getaway from him and his family.

Bollywoodlife.com
Adding to his fleet of supercars, he owns a Bugatti Chiron, valued at around $3 million, which is known for its incredible speed.

Bollywoodlife.com
A McLaren Senna, worth approximately $1 million, the car is renowned for its track-focused performance and aerodynamic design.

Bollywoodlife.com
