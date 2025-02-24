Cancer to Pisces; Top 4 Zodiac sign best in reading people
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 24, 2025
Some are quick in knowing people while some waste most of their time in learning about them. Here’s a list of zodiac signs who are best at reading people.
Sagittarians are known for their keen observational skills and ability to read people's motivations and intentions.
They are known for their love of learning and exploration, which makes them expert people-readers.
Pisces are incredibly empathetic and intuitive with a natural ability to note the emotions and energies of people around them.
They have a sixth sense that allows them to read people's vibes.
Scorpios are popularly intuitive and observant with a natural ability to read people like a book.
They have a keen eye for detail and can pick up on subtle cues, body language, and tone of voice.
Cancers are known for their strong intuition and emotional intelligence, which makes them expert people-readers.
They have a natural ability to pick up on emotional cues and can often sense how someone is feeling before they even say a word.
