Cannes 2024 debutant Nancy Tyagi: Her educational qualification, family, journey and much more

Vridhi Soodhan | May 27, 2024

Indian fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi debuted at the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing a gown that she had hand-stitched.

Originating from the Uttar Pradesh hamlet of Baranwa, Tyagi's journey started when she overcame cyberbullying and has now brought her to the Cannes red carpet.

She's gained recognition for her ability to make clothes from scratch, and Sonam Kapoor even asked Tyagi to create something for her.

Nancy finished her schooling up until Class 121. After that, she set off on an incredible journey that made her a well-known fashion designer, influencer, and stylist.

Her self-stitched garments, which included a gorgeous pink gown made from more than 1,000 meters of fabric, amazed everyone.

The gown weighed almost 20 kg and took more than a month to make.

Nancy is well-known throughout the world thanks to her genuineness, talent, and commitment.

The life of Nancy Tyagi serves as a reminder that extraordinary things are possible when one is driven and imaginative.

