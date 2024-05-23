Cannes 2024: Heeramadi star Aditi Rao Hydari's first look in short floral dress will make you go uff
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari has made her appearance at Cannes 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is for the second time that Aditi Rao Hydari has taken over the French Riviera with her gorgeous looks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For her first appearance, Aditi chose a gorgeous short dress in floral in black and yellow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The beautiful outfit is designed by Gauri and Nainika.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi struck fabulous poses and made everyone swoon over her beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress chose to wear pearl and golden earrings to complete her look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are calling her 'beautiful', 'queen', 'stunner' and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari is truly beautiful and elegance personified.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari also did her iconic Gajgamini walk from Heeramandi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Heeramandi, Aditi played the role of Bibbojaan and charmed all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films to watch on OTT to get career advice from
Find Out More