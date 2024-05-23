Cannes 2024: Heeramadi star Aditi Rao Hydari's first look in short floral dress will make you go uff

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2024

Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari has made her appearance at Cannes 2024.

It is for the second time that Aditi Rao Hydari has taken over the French Riviera with her gorgeous looks.

For her first appearance, Aditi chose a gorgeous short dress in floral in black and yellow.

The beautiful outfit is designed by Gauri and Nainika.

Aditi struck fabulous poses and made everyone swoon over her beauty.

The actress chose to wear pearl and golden earrings to complete her look.

Fans are calling her 'beautiful', 'queen', 'stunner' and more.

Aditi Rao Hydari is truly beautiful and elegance personified.

At Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari also did her iconic Gajgamini walk from Heeramandi.

In Heeramandi, Aditi played the role of Bibbojaan and charmed all.

