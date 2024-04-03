Celeb chef Kunal Kapur granted divorce over cruelty by wife: here's what happened
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Chef Kunal Kapur's career took off once he demonstrated his culinary skills on several platforms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As a judge on well-known television programs like "MasterChef India," he became well-known and cultivated a devoted following because of his knowledge and helpful critiques.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The court said that it is harsh to make careless, slanderous, humiliating, and unfounded accusations against a spouse in public.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In his appeal, Kunal Kapur contested a family court's decision to refuse him a divorce in accordance with the Hindu Marriage Act.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The divorcing pair wed in April 2008, and their kid was born in 2012.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The court stressed that false accusations of this nature, particularly when directed towards an individual in the public eye, can damage a person's reputation for a long time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Divorce was granted in this instance because the respondent wife's actions were judged to be lacking in empathy and dignity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Both diners and critics have praised him for his creative take on Indian cooking, which combines traditional flavors with contemporary methods.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur 3 on OTT: Here's what to expect from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal web series
Find Out More