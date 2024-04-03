Celeb chef Kunal Kapur granted divorce over cruelty by wife: here's what happened

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Chef Kunal Kapur's career took off once he demonstrated his culinary skills on several platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As a judge on well-known television programs like "MasterChef India," he became well-known and cultivated a devoted following because of his knowledge and helpful critiques.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The court said that it is harsh to make careless, slanderous, humiliating, and unfounded accusations against a spouse in public.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In his appeal, Kunal Kapur contested a family court's decision to refuse him a divorce in accordance with the Hindu Marriage Act.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The divorcing pair wed in April 2008, and their kid was born in 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The court stressed that false accusations of this nature, particularly when directed towards an individual in the public eye, can damage a person's reputation for a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divorce was granted in this instance because the respondent wife's actions were judged to be lacking in empathy and dignity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both diners and critics have praised him for his creative take on Indian cooking, which combines traditional flavors with contemporary methods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mirzapur 3 on OTT: Here's what to expect from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal web series

 

 Find Out More