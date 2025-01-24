Celeb-Inspired Saree & Makeup Looks You Must Try!
Celeb-Inspired Saree & Makeup Looks!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 24, 2025
Celeb-Inspired Saree & Makeup Looks!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here are some looks inspired by bollywood divas: a perfect blend of flawless makeup and elegant saree attire that can be an inspiration for your next party!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ALIA BHATT: Minimalist makeup look paired with nude lip shade exudes elegance and simplicity. And a white georgette saree with ribbon details symbolizing peace, love, and charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
DEEPIKA PADUKONE: Deepika slaying in a blue chiffon saree with a thick golden detailed border pairing it with subtle smokey eyes and nude charm embracing a graceful look with pearl jewelry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
BHUMI PEDNEKAR: Pink blush along with cheekbones and nude lip tint, that makes heads turn, the actress nails the look in a light pink saree that illuminates the room.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ANANYA PANDEY: Ananya takes us back in time with a cotton saree draped traditionally but with no makeup, makeup looks exuding simplicity and natural beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TAMMANA BHATIA: Smooky eye look with soft pink blush, the actress addresses the look with a light blue shimmery saree giving a contemporary look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TRIPTI DIMARI: In a red saree with intricate work that speaks volumes of traditional grace and nude makeup that captivates people effortlessly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KIARA ADVANI: Kiara praises her look with a no-makeup makeup look, in a pink saree that radiates simple yet gorgeous vibes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KHUSHI KAPPOR: In a yellow, printed saree radiating haldi vibes, Khushi embraces a nude makeup look that effortlessly blends in.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SARA ALI KHAN: A colorful cotton saree that exudes graceful vibes with subtle makeup that compliments Sara’s face structure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stay tuned for more such saree makeup to elevate your style.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahira Khan to Hania Amir; top 10 Pakistani actresses' latest suit collection
Find Out More