Celeb-Inspired Saree & Makeup Looks You Must Try!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2025

Celeb-Inspired Saree & Makeup Looks!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here are some looks inspired by bollywood divas: a perfect blend of flawless makeup and elegant saree attire that can be an inspiration for your next party!

ALIA BHATT: Minimalist makeup look paired with nude lip shade exudes elegance and simplicity. And a white georgette saree with ribbon details symbolizing peace, love, and charm.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE: Deepika slaying in a blue chiffon saree with a thick golden detailed border pairing it with subtle smokey eyes and nude charm embracing a graceful look with pearl jewelry.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR: Pink blush along with cheekbones and nude lip tint, that makes heads turn, the actress nails the look in a light pink saree that illuminates the room.

ANANYA PANDEY: Ananya takes us back in time with a cotton saree draped traditionally but with no makeup, makeup looks exuding simplicity and natural beauty.

TAMMANA BHATIA: Smooky eye look with soft pink blush, the actress addresses the look with a light blue shimmery saree giving a contemporary look.

TRIPTI DIMARI: In a red saree with intricate work that speaks volumes of traditional grace and nude makeup that captivates people effortlessly.

KIARA ADVANI: Kiara praises her look with a no-makeup makeup look, in a pink saree that radiates simple yet gorgeous vibes.

KHUSHI KAPPOR: In a yellow, printed saree radiating haldi vibes, Khushi embraces a nude makeup look that effortlessly blends in.

SARA ALI KHAN: A colorful cotton saree that exudes graceful vibes with subtle makeup that compliments Sara’s face structure.

Stay tuned for more such saree makeup to elevate your style.

