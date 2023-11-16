Chhath Puja 2023: Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Chhath Puja is believed to bring prosperity and good health when conducted with utmost purity and reverence.
Before beginning any Chhath Puja activities, make sure you have a daily bath and are clean.
Before preparing the prasad, wash your hands and feet thoroughly.
On the day of Chhath Puja, gather with loved ones at the riverbanks, take a bath, and put on new clothes.
Show respect to the Sun God and ask the elders for blessings.
It is strictly prohibited to handle or consume salty items while preparing Prasad.
Avoid serving non-vegetarian food at home if a family member is celebrating Chhath Puja.
Until the celebration is over, keep kids away from eating Prasad and puja fruits.
