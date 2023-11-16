Chhath Puja 2023: Places to visit and worship this year on the festive occasion

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

A major Hindu festival, Chhath Puja, also called Surya Shashti, is mainly observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and some regions of Nepal.

Examine some of the lovely locations to visit during this unique celebration with your family.

Ganga Ghats in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi serves as the focal point for Chhath Puja festivities. Devotees come alive along the Ganges River ghats.

Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi: Although Chhath Puja is mostly observed in North India, New Delhi's Yamuna Ghat has grown to be an important site for the celebration.

Har Ki Pauri, Uttarakhand: Another place where Chhath Puja is celebrated enthusiastically is Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Rani Pokhari in Kathmandu, Nepal: Chhath Puja, also called Chhath Parva, is observed in Nepal. An important site for the festival is Rani Pokhari in Kathmandu.

Koshi Barrage, Bihar's Saharsa:Saharsa, in Bihar's Kosi district, is well-known for its Chhath Puja festivities.

Kolkata, Bengal State:The popularity of Chhath Puja celebrations in Kolkata has increased recently. The focal point of interest is the Hooghly River.

