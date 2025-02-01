Chic Hairstyles For Newlyweds Inspired By Mira Rajput!

Must try hairstyles for wedding seasons inpired by Mira Rajput!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2025

Mira Rajput has always stunned us with her commendable fashion sense, here are some hairstyles to pair with your ethnic looks inspired by Mira Rajput!

Loose bun with gajra evoking authentic charm!

Subtle waves look extremely elegant with traditional fits.

Half-up hair radiates a neat vibe and makes the look captivating!

A sleek ponytail exudes a refined yet graceful appearance.

The side partition with slight waves looks flawless and can be paired with any ethnic look.

A slight puff with wavy hair looks elegant with minimum effort.

A messy bun with flicks enhances the vibrant charm exuding graceful vibes.

Sleekly done hair makes the look intriguing and charming.

Defined curls with Tikka blending effortlessly with the ethnic look.

Straight hair looks classy and enhances the look without much effort.

