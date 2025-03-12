Chic hairstyles for oval face shape inspired by Rashmika Mandanna

Here are some stunning hairsyles to elevate your look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2025

You can try effortless hairstyles for oval face shapes, inspired by Rashmika mandana!

A half-up hairstyle accessorized with a hair chain exudes ethnic charm.

A low bun with gajra is a perfect hairstyle for the festive season.

The sleek ponytail looks effortlessly gorgeous.

Beachy waves are always a go-to option for any event.

Defined curls with a bob cut exude contemporary vibes.

A double French braid is a great option for a greasy hair day.

Straight hair radiates glamorous elegance.

Curls add more personality to the glam look.

A sleek bun with layers on the face frame evokes modern grace.

Bangs makes the whole look captivating.

