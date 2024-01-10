Chuck Maldives, here are Top 10 alternatives for a Bollywood style vacation
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Anushka Sharma enjoys traveling to new locations all over the world, but Italy is her preferred vacation spot.
SRK loves to visit Dubai and it's one of his favorite vacation spots.
Among her foreign trip destinations, Shraddha says Amsterdam is her favorite.
Leh Ladakh is a favorite vacation destination for Bollywood star Rajkumar Rao.
Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu adores Goa and is frequently sighted beside her spouse, Karan Singh Grover.
Kangana Ranaut likes Paris because she believes in living the good life, complete with delicious food and stylish clothing.
Ranbir Kapoor, popularly known as the "Chocolate Boy" of Bollywood, enjoys taking vacations to New York.
Beaches are Deepika Padukone's interest. She frequently takes vacations to the French Riviera's beaches. The French Riviera, a seaside region in southeast France, welcomes millions of tourists each year.
Bebo adores Switzerland's stunning winter scenery. Not only is the nation her favorite vacation spot, but she also spent their honeymoon there with her spouse, Saif Ali Khan.
Canada is Akshay Kumar's preferred vacation spot. He enjoys unwinding and spending time in Vancouver and Toronto with his family.
