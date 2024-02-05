Complete Korean Skincare routine in just 10 steps

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

It's important to remember the necessity of using a mild cleanser. It is recommended to use foam or low-pH cleaners.

Frequent exfoliation makes the skin appear smoother by assisting in the removal of dead skin cells. A modest quantity of exfoliant should be applied once or twice a week.

Make use of your face's essences. Face essences are a K-beauty jewel that significantly enhance your skincare regimen and should not be confused with face serums or tones.

Facial serums are a great way to achieve glowing skin and are quite handy.

A weekly sheet mask is an excellent method to take care of your skin and yourself.

Your skin may appear more refreshed when you wake up after using a sleeping mask.

Never skip the process of using a non-sticky toner to tone your skin.

Wearing sunscreen is a must for maintaining K-beauty regardless of the weather outside. It is something you cannot ignore.

If the fine wrinkles or dark circles beneath your eyes annoy you, use an eye cream or serum.

Choose lip scrubs that are mild enough for your skin type to achieve a more natural-looking glow around your lips.

