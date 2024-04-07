Crew beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of Korean skincare products; check her routine
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Kareena is winning hearts with her role in the recently released film Crew. She looks stunning in it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has passed into her 40s so gracefully that you can only dream about looking so in their 40s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So, what's the secret? Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of Korean skincare routine as well. Let's have a look at it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena recommends using cleansers according to skin type. A gel-based, oil-based or cream-based whichever suits your skin at the moment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A light moisturiser or matte moisturiser is a must-have and should be the next step in skincare.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Then we have serums. Kareena swears on fruit-based products that make the skin glow from within.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan next includes sunscreen in her routine. She swears by the products that have SPA 50+ PA +++++.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Then comes the lips. A sleeping lip mask is what she recommends after a long tiring day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eye care is a must. The actress feels one must use an eye cream to reduce dark circles, hydration and pimples.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least is masks. By then comes the time to pamper using sheet masks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's skincare routine? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 highest-rated Korean dramas of 2024 so far
Find Out More