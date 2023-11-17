Cricketers with Indian Roots who are representing other nations in the world cup
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
In the past, there have been a lot of players who represented other nations but originally hailed from India but this year has been special.
Rachin Ravindra who plays for New Zealand was an integral part of their world cup campaign and ended the tournament as third highest run scorer.
Keshav Maharaj plays for South Africa as a left arm spinner, he has been a regular starter for the team during the tournament.
Vikramjit Singh also hails from India but was a key part of the Netherlands team throughout their campaign.
Aryan Dutt is another player who plays for the Netherlands but has Indian roots. He's a right arm off-spin bowler.
Teja Nidamanu also plays for Netherlands. He was born in Andhra Pradesh, raised in New Zealand and is now seen representing The Flying Dutchmen.
Ish Sodhi is a leg spin bowler who boasts the bowling attack of New Zealand.
Hashim Amla is another name who has his ancestral connections with India and used to represent South Africa in the past.
Similarly, Ravi Bopara has also represented the English team on the highest level as a top border batsman.
