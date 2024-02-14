Decoding Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna's fitness secrets
Feb 14, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the rising stars of Bollywood after making a name for herself in the Southern Industry.
Since, her remarkable performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, her social media following has grown rapidly.
She uses her social handles to raise awareness of fitness awareness and gives many tips regarding the same.
Her fitness styles are diverse from spending hours at gym to doing yoga and becoming one with nature.
Her workout regime includes lifting weights, kettlebells, and a lot of other training equipment.
She focuses a training till failure and tries to give her best every training session.
Lifting weights has many benefits including, better posture, endurance, stamina, and cardiovascular health.
Meanwhile, her Yoga already helps her flexibility and balance.
She also is big into practicing various breathing techniques and meditation.
Resistance workouts and the use of resistance bands and such also enhances metabolism and weight management.
