Decoding Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna's fitness secrets

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the rising stars of Bollywood after making a name for herself in the Southern Industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Since, her remarkable performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, her social media following has grown rapidly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She uses her social handles to raise awareness of fitness awareness and gives many tips regarding the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her fitness styles are diverse from spending hours at gym to doing yoga and becoming one with nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her workout regime includes lifting weights, kettlebells, and a lot of other training equipment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She focuses a training till failure and tries to give her best every training session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lifting weights has many benefits including, better posture, endurance, stamina, and cardiovascular health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, her Yoga already helps her flexibility and balance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also is big into practicing various breathing techniques and meditation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Resistance workouts and the use of resistance bands and such also enhances metabolism and weight management.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 seeti-maar entry scenes in movies that rocked the cinema halls

 

 Find Out More