Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood actresses who pulled off the darkest lipstick shade with panache

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

Deepika Padukone has all the charm to pull off the darkest lipstick shade ever. She looks beauty personified.

Alia Bhatt may now be all about subtle nudes but she has loved to go bold in dark lip shades.

Not all dare to pull off a blue lipstick shade but Sara Ali Khan is different.

Priyanka Chopra has always been classy. This dark shade of brown suits her complexion so well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has quite a fair complexion and dark shades make her look like a total diva.

Malaika Arora's orange shade lipstick is just so-wow.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a lover of bright shades.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks nothing short of a regal queen here.

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and she's never shied away from experimenting. Especially with lip shades.

Jacqueline's dark maroon shade will make you go uff.

