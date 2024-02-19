Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and other Top 10 Indian saree sensations
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Deepika Padukone recently wore a shimmery saree at the BAFTAs. The actress won hearts with her desi appearance at the red carpet event.
Deepika is a total stunner always. Let's have a look at more beauties from the entertainment industry who rocked sarees.
Shraddha Kapoor is a patakha huh! She always serves in sarees.
The actress wore this one for the launch/announcement of Stree 2 at the Jio event.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a slayer in sarees. She has impressed everyone with her desi looks.
Shanaya Kapoor has also had her tryst with sarees and they looked gorgeous on her.
Ananya Panda totally rocks the desi game with her amazing sarees at festivals.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been emerging as a fashionista. She is the slay queen.
Trisha Krishnan never fails to charm us with her gorgeous Desi looks.
Alia Bhatt is one Bollywood Diva. Not just Western but her desi looks are just infallible.
Alia too has been representing Indian attires are international events.
Janhvi Kapoor is a gorgeous Diva and it can be seen that she takes it from her late mother, Sridevi.
Disha Patani is one glam doll who makes Sarees look sensuous too.
Sara Tendulkar looks gorgeous in a black shimmery saree, no?
