Deepika Padukone pregnancy tips all young mothers can follow

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

Deepika just posted a picture of herself on Instagram, doing the Viparita Karani pose. In this yoga stance, you will lie on your back and extend your legs vertically up a wall.

The pregnancy-related benefit of relaxation is emphasized by Viparita Karani. To prevent tension on the lower back, pregnant women should use extra support under their hips, such as a pillow or folded blankets.

Anshuka Parwani, Deepika's trainer, stresses a comprehensive approach to fitness during pregnancy.

They customize the schedule for every trimester to guarantee the health of the mother and the unborn child.

Regular prenatal yoga practises help Deepika stay healthy and radiant throughout this unique stage of her pregnancy.

Balance, consistency, and listening to her body are things that Deepika stresses.

She doesn't support severe deprivation or trendy diets. According to her, a diet should focus on taking in a range of foods in a balanced manner rather than starving oneself or eating less.

