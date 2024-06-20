Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Top 7 actresses who promoted their film with baby bump

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2024

Many Bollywood divas have showed that they are capable of multitasking by promoting their films during pregnancies.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika recently showed off her baby bump with pride and delight as she attended a film-related promotional event.

Richa Chadha: Juggling her work responsibilities with parenthood, Richa embraced her pregnant glow while actively promoting her Netflix webseries.

Alia Bhatt: Alia's exuberance and enthusiasm for her film and impending pregnancy were evident in her glowing energy and noticeable baby belly during promotional events.

Kajol: Despite being pregnant, Kajol maintained a graceful balance between her career and her upcoming motherhood as she promoted her films in the past.

Yami Gautam: Yami's glowing attendance at movie premieres while expecting emphasized her passion and commitment to her work.

Kareena Kapoor: As an inspiration to many expectant women, Kareena created a trend by boldly advertising her flicks while sporting her baby belly.

Neha Dhupia: Neha demonstrated the grace and courage of an expectant mother by openly flaunting her baby belly during the film's promotion.

