Deepika Padukone's stylish hairdos you can take cues from for wedding functions
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 14, 2025
Deepika Padukone has always been a style icon for her fans all over the world especially her iconic hairstyles, here are some iconic hairstyles of hers you can try out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A combination of neatly parted hair to the one side, paired up with a black ribbon holding the bun at the back never fails in giving an elegant look. Take cues from Deepika Padukone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A high neat bun pulled up from the back to the face compliments the accessories as well as a high neckline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These soft and loose waves which might come naturally to some are an absolute showstopper with some volume at its roots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pairing up another black ribbon on the back of the head with some hair flowing down the back accentuates the details on the face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A combo of pulled slick back hair and a textured crown paired up with a long braid pulled to the side adds a statement to the whole look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The hair game is so on point with this simple yet subtle slick backed hair with a partition at the temple..
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Re-define the examples of ether with this elegant low bun, almost touching the nape and a subtle Indian Gajra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These looks from Deepika are sure to elevate your hairstyle and keep the heads turning wherever you go.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bella Hadid to Jeremy Strong: Meet celebrities who wowed fans at Cannes 2025
Find Out More