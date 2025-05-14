Deepika Padukone's stylish hairdos you can take cues from for wedding functions

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2025

Deepika Padukone has always been a style icon for her fans all over the world especially her iconic hairstyles, here are some iconic hairstyles of hers you can try out.

A combination of neatly parted hair to the one side, paired up with a black ribbon holding the bun at the back never fails in giving an elegant look. Take cues from Deepika Padukone.

A high neat bun pulled up from the back to the face compliments the accessories as well as a high neckline.

These soft and loose waves which might come naturally to some are an absolute showstopper with some volume at its roots.

Pairing up another black ribbon on the back of the head with some hair flowing down the back accentuates the details on the face.

A combo of pulled slick back hair and a textured crown paired up with a long braid pulled to the side adds a statement to the whole look.

The hair game is so on point with this simple yet subtle slick backed hair with a partition at the temple..

Re-define the examples of ether with this elegant low bun, almost touching the nape and a subtle Indian Gajra.

These looks from Deepika are sure to elevate your hairstyle and keep the heads turning wherever you go.

