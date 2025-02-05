Deepika Padukone’s TOP 10 glamorous looks that'll make you say 'WOW'

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2025

Red dress adds charm to Deepika's attire.

Heavily embroidered saree gives her the royal look.

Beige sweater paired with white shirt gives bossy vibes.

Dreamy white sweater with blue jeans looks adorable.

Simple black dress that never goes out of trend.

Bold white saree helps her look elegant.

Ethnic black suit lets her beauty shine.

Deepika’s red co-ord set continues to wow us.

Blush pink skirt with white shirt is amazing.

Shimmery dress ace subtle glam look.

