Dia Mirza-inspired Ramadan look you too can sport

Try out these stunning earrings designs for your next look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025

Here are some simple and gorgeous minimal-earning choices by Dia Mirza!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden dome-shaped earrings look effortlessly gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Small gold stud earrings, perfectly compliment her look!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Three-tiered hanging earrings exude elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhumkas are always a go-to option for any look!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The silver dangling earrings add a touch of grace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink stone studded earrings look flawless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classic pearl drop earrings make the look simply gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hoop earrings make the look captivating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silver-stoned star-mooned earrings radiate charming vibes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oxidized silver jhumkas provide vintage glam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Queen of Tears to Vincenzo and Descendant of the Sun; Top 10 popular Korean dramas and movies of Song Joong-ki

 

 Find Out More