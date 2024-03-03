Did you know about the best Korean skincare routine?

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

For best results, use thorough cleaning methods to remove any residue.

Exfoliate once a week to effectively get rid of dead skin cells.

Use toner every day to aid in pore contraction following exfoliation.

Include serum in your everyday regimen for skin that is more radiant and harmless.

Use the right moisturizer for your skin type to hydrate. Its a very important part of the routine.

After moisturizing, apply sunscreen to protect your skin every day and all day long.

For additional skincare advantages, apply Korean sheet masks once a week. Give them a try and see the difference.

Use eye cream every day to keep your eyes looking young and free of wrinkles. Many women do this daily.

