Did you know about the best Korean skincare routine?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
For best results, use thorough cleaning methods to remove any residue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliate once a week to effectively get rid of dead skin cells.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use toner every day to aid in pore contraction following exfoliation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Include serum in your everyday regimen for skin that is more radiant and harmless.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use the right moisturizer for your skin type to hydrate. Its a very important part of the routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After moisturizing, apply sunscreen to protect your skin every day and all day long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For additional skincare advantages, apply Korean sheet masks once a week. Give them a try and see the difference.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use eye cream every day to keep your eyes looking young and free of wrinkles. Many women do this daily.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs to look up to for fitness inspiration
Find Out More