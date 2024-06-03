Did you know Ambani's have more lavish properties apart from Antilia?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Let us have a look at what all properties does Mukesh Ambani has apart from Antilia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money and Lifestyle: The Ambani family is well known for their enormous financial resources and opulent way of life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Antilia Residence: Their 27-story wonder with parking, gaming, and pool areas is situated on Altamount Road.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ancestral Home: The family's origins are in Chordwad, Gujarat, which is home to their ancestral home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Palm Jumeirah Villa: They possess an elegant and lavish Palm Jumeirah villa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Another noteworthy property is located in Stoke Park, which is close to Buckingham Palace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
New York Stake: There have been rumors of large real estate purchases in New York.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sea Wind: This is thought to be the original Ambani residence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 much-awaited Tamil movies to be released in June
Find Out More