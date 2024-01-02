Did you know Tejasswi Prakash uses this Korean technique to get gorgeous hair?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Although rice water has long been used by people in China and Japan, it has recently become extremely popular in the cosmetic market.
The way Tejasswi uses rice water is quite easy to understand. Just some water and half a bowl of rice will do.
Rinse the rice twice in half a bowl. But when you wash it a second time, don't discard the rice water.
Place a lid on the bowl and let it sit overnight. The following morning, strain the water out of the rice and pour it into a bottle.
Well moisten your hair with the rice water. Use shampoo to remove it about one hour later.
The rice water can be used two or three times a week and kept in the refrigerator for up to a week after it is made.
It's thought that rice water contributes to lustrous, silky hair. Moreover, it encourages quicker hair growth.
Moreover, rice water may strengthen hair. It may also give hair more volume and aid in the management of frizzed-out locks.
