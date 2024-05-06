Did you know the benefits of rice water in Korean skincare ?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Brightening: Skin seems more radiant after using rice water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hydration: Preserves skin supple and moisturizes.

Anti-aging: Antioxidants prevent wrinkles.

Calming: Diminishes flush and swelling.

Cleaning: Effectively gets rid of grease and filth.

Balancing: Preserves the pH balance of skin.

Toning: Makes skin smoother by tightening pores.

Exfoliation: Removes dead skin cells gently.

