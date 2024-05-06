Did you know the benefits of rice water in Korean skincare ?
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 06, 2024
Brightening: Skin seems more radiant after using rice water.
Hydration: Preserves skin supple and moisturizes.
Anti-aging: Antioxidants prevent wrinkles.
Calming: Diminishes flush and swelling.
Cleaning: Effectively gets rid of grease and filth.
Balancing: Preserves the pH balance of skin.
Toning: Makes skin smoother by tightening pores.
Exfoliation: Removes dead skin cells gently.
Thanks For Reading!
