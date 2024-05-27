Did you know the cost of Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia ?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024

Mukesh Ambani's lavish home, Antilia, is a prominent landmark in Mumbai and is estimated to be worth $4–5 billion by 2023.

Standing at an astonishing 27 stories, this architectural marvel is among the world's tallest private dwellings.

Over the course of four years, Antilia was painstakingly built at an estimated cost of $2 billion USD.

The world's highest structure, however, is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which has an incredible 163 stories.

Burj Khalifa construction cost approximately $1.5 billion USD and took five years to finish.

Burj Khalifa is a stunning example of height combined with unmatched elegance.

Despite being a business skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa attracts travelers from all over the world with its luxurious apartments, corporate suites, and observation decks.

Both buildings, which rise tall in their respective cities and captivate passersby with their sheer magnificence, are symbols of human aspiration and architectural prowess.

