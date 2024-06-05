Did you know who is the richest starkid in Bollywood and how much is the net worth?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2024

Hrithik Roshan is the richest star kid in India. He is the son of Pinkie Roshan and actor-turned-director-producer Rakesh Roshan.

Based on publicly accessible data and sources, the actor, who is fifty years of age, is reportedly worth an enormous Rs 3,100 crore.

Recently, he starred in Fighter, India's first aerial action picture, and it was his third film with director Siddharth Anand.

In addition to his film career, Hrithik Roshan makes a good living from a number of other ventures, including his own production company, social media posts, and brand endorsements.

The actor owns an opulent Mumbai home with a view of the sea, a farmland in Lonavala, and pricey, rare wristwatches.

And a fleet of fancy vehicles that includes, among other things, a Mercedes Maybach, a Maserati Spyder, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Professionally, Hrithik Roshan is presently working on War 2, which also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. In the works is Krrish 4, too.

He is sure one of the best actors, dancers and now the richest starkid.

